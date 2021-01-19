‘Resolution Read’: Free books to be distributed in Kennewick on Wednesday

Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
by Monica Petruzzelli
Avoid the slide, feed summer minds

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Readers of all ages will be  able to get some free books on Wednesday.

The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia is encouraging families to adopt a 2021 resolution by reading 20 minutes every day with a child.

They’re putting on the latest giveaway on Wednesday from 9 a.m – 4 p.m. at the Numerica Pavilion at the Southridge Sporting Complex in Kennewick.

“Resolution Read has taken off in a way we never expected,” said Elizabeth Barnes, CRFMC Executive Director, “We were only anticipating about 200 families. We are really excited that so many families are making the resolution to read 20 minutes every day with their children.”

With the help of Numerica Credit Union, 1,400 book bags will be distribute at the Resolution Read event.

RELATED: Tri-Cities families receive book donations to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions

Find more Tri-Cities news here.

KAPP-KVEW+ KAPP KVEW PLUS

Watch on your connected TV through Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV or Android TV and on your phone; just search “KAPP-KVEW+”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.