‘Resolution Read’: Free books to be distributed in Kennewick on Wednesday

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Readers of all ages will be able to get some free books on Wednesday.

The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia is encouraging families to adopt a 2021 resolution by reading 20 minutes every day with a child.

They’re putting on the latest giveaway on Wednesday from 9 a.m – 4 p.m. at the Numerica Pavilion at the Southridge Sporting Complex in Kennewick.

“Resolution Read has taken off in a way we never expected,” said Elizabeth Barnes, CRFMC Executive Director, “We were only anticipating about 200 families. We are really excited that so many families are making the resolution to read 20 minutes every day with their children.”

With the help of Numerica Credit Union, 1,400 book bags will be distribute at the Resolution Read event.

