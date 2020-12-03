Restaurant hosts weekend drive-thru market for local vendors

To encourage the community to shop local this holiday season, one restaurant is hosting a weekend drive-thru market.

CG Public House in Kennewick wanted to come up with a creative, socially-distanced way to help eleven local vendors this holiday season.

Kyle Simmons, the operations director for the restaurant, said events like this are key for small business survival.

“People really need to just try to support the small businesses so they can survive into the next year,” Simmons said.

One vendor said the pandemic caused him and his family to miss out on what could’ve been an extra $60,000 dollars due to closures.

Joel Rockwell co-owns Jayme Bugg Creations with his wife, Sarah. According to their site, they make “handmade home decorations and gifts made by me with love, joy and a whole lot of coffee.”

Rockwell said events like this helped small businesses like Jayme Bugg thrive.

“It’s super awesome to see and to know that people want to support us and other local families that are trying to make a living,” Rockwell said. “People come out and even if they’re just buying a $5 dollar item, it’s super helpful to these vendors.”

Sarah Rockwell agreed, noting that there are ways to help even if you can’t afford to buy anything.

“Helping get that business name out is really important,” Rockwell said, adding things like word-of-mouth and likes and comments on social media can take a business to the next step.

The next drive-thru market at the restaurant is Saturday, Dec. 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors accept both cash and card.

