Restaurants make the necessary changes to stay open

Neil Fischer

Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants that are staying open and providing either delivery, drive-thru, or pickup. This comes after the announcement from Gov. Inslee to shut down bars and restaurants.

Tri-Cities

3-Eyed-Fish – Provides pickup and delivery.

– Provides pickup and delivery. Five Guys Burgers & Fries – Provides pickup and delivery.

Provides pickup and delivery. Foodies – Provides pickup and delivery.

Provides pickup and delivery. Foodies Too – Provides pickup and delivery.

Provides pickup and delivery. Mezzo Thai Fusion – Provides pickup and delivery.

Provides pickup and delivery. Olive Garden – Provides pickup and delivery.

Provides pickup and delivery. Proof Gastropub – Provides pickup and delivery.

Provides pickup and delivery. Twigs – Provides pickup. All orders 25% off.

Provides pickup. All orders 25% off. CG Public House – Catering for 50 or less. Updating take-out menu.

Catering for 50 or less. Updating take-out menu. McGill’s – Third party delivery.

Third party delivery. Hill’s Restaurant – Staying open.

Staying open. Original Pancake House – Provides pickup. Third party delivery.

Provides pickup. Third party delivery. Denny’s – Provides pickup and delivery.

Provides pickup and delivery. Panda Express – Provides pickup and drive-thru.

Provides pickup and drive-thru. Subway – Provides pickup and drive-thru.

Provides pickup and drive-thru. Jimmy Johns – Provides drive-thru and delivery.

Walla Walla

Andrae’s Kitchen – Provides both pickup and delivery.

– Provides both pickup and delivery. Bacon & Eggs – Provides pickup.

– Provides pickup. Big Cheese Pizza – Provides pickup and delivery, but will be closing their lobby.

– Provides pickup and delivery, but will be closing their lobby. Clarette’s Restaurant – Provides pickup, the delivery will be through DoorDash.

– Provides pickup, the delivery will be through DoorDash. El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant – Provides pickup.

– Provides pickup. Maple Counter Café – They will be open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will offer $10 per person family-style meals that will include Scrambled Eggs, choice of Meat, Pancakes and Potatoes. They will offer 10% off all gift card purchases beginning tomorrow.

– They will be open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will offer $10 per person family-style meals that will include Scrambled Eggs, choice of Meat, Pancakes and Potatoes. They will offer 10% off all gift card purchases beginning tomorrow. Stone Soup – Provides pickup and delivery. They are offering free delivery on the app.

– Provides pickup and delivery. They are offering free delivery on the app. Tiki Teriyaki Grill – Provides pickup through the drive-thru.

– Provides pickup through the drive-thru. TMACS – Provides pickup from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

– Provides pickup from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Walla Walla Indian Cuisine – Provides pickup.

– Provides pickup. Walla Walla Steak Co. – Provides pickup and delivery. They will have a catering truck in their parking lot for drive thru.

– Provides pickup and delivery. They will have a catering truck in their parking lot for drive thru. Wingman Birdz and Brewz – Provides pickup and will open at 11:00 a.m.

– Provides pickup and will open at 11:00 a.m. Asian Fusion – Provides pickup and delivery.

– Provides pickup and delivery. MOD Pizza – Provides pickup and delivery.

– Provides pickup and delivery. Modern Restaurant – Provides pickup and delivery.

– Provides pickup and delivery. Red Monkey Downtown – Provides pickup.

– Provides pickup. Stone Hut – Provides pickup.

– Provides pickup. Sweet Basil Pizzeria – Provides pickup and delivery.

– Provides pickup and delivery. Tony’s Sub Shop – Provides pickup and delivery.

– Provides pickup and delivery. Walla Walla Bread Company – Provides pickup and delivery.

– Provides pickup and delivery. Yamas Greek Eatery – Provides pickup.

Yakima

Provisions Terrace Hights – Provides pickup and delivery. Open from noon until 7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Provides pickup and delivery. Open from noon until 7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. Subshop of Yakima – Provides pickup.

Provides pickup. Bon Vino’s Bistro & Bakery Sunnyside – Provides pickup and drive-thru. Open Monday-Saturday 6:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. Open Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Provides pickup and drive-thru. Open Monday-Saturday 6:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. Open Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza – Provides pickup.

Provides pickup. Gasperetti’s – Provides pickup.

Provides pickup. Winey Dogs – Provides pickup.

Provides pickup. Red Rooster Selah – Provides pickup.

Provides pickup. WaterFire Restaurant – Provides pickup.

Provides pickup. Main Stop on the Ave – Provides pickup and delivery within three miles.

Provides pickup and delivery within three miles. Norm’s of Yakima – Provides pickup. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. Offering free kids meals with the purchase of a regular meal.

Provides pickup. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. Offering free kids meals with the purchase of a regular meal. Burger Ranch – Provides drive-thru.

Provides drive-thru. Taste and See Deli & Bakery – Provides pickup and delivery.

Provides pickup and delivery. Powerhouse Grill – Provides pickup and third party delivery. Open from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

