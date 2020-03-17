Restaurants make the necessary changes to stay open
Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants that are staying open and providing either delivery, drive-thru, or pickup. This comes after the announcement from Gov. Inslee to shut down bars and restaurants.
Tri-Cities
- 3-Eyed-Fish – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Five Guys Burgers & Fries – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Foodies – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Foodies Too – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Mezzo Thai Fusion – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Olive Garden – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Proof Gastropub – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Twigs – Provides pickup. All orders 25% off.
- CG Public House – Catering for 50 or less. Updating take-out menu.
- McGill’s – Third party delivery.
- Hill’s Restaurant – Staying open.
- Original Pancake House – Provides pickup. Third party delivery.
- Denny’s – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Panda Express – Provides pickup and drive-thru.
- Subway – Provides pickup and drive-thru.
- Jimmy Johns – Provides drive-thru and delivery.
Walla Walla
- Andrae’s Kitchen – Provides both pickup and delivery.
- Bacon & Eggs – Provides pickup.
- Big Cheese Pizza – Provides pickup and delivery, but will be closing their lobby.
- Clarette’s Restaurant – Provides pickup, the delivery will be through DoorDash.
- El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant – Provides pickup.
- Maple Counter Café – They will be open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will offer $10 per person family-style meals that will include Scrambled Eggs, choice of Meat, Pancakes and Potatoes. They will offer 10% off all gift card purchases beginning tomorrow.
- Stone Soup – Provides pickup and delivery. They are offering free delivery on the app.
- Tiki Teriyaki Grill – Provides pickup through the drive-thru.
- TMACS – Provides pickup from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Walla Walla Indian Cuisine – Provides pickup.
- Walla Walla Steak Co. – Provides pickup and delivery. They will have a catering truck in their parking lot for drive thru.
- Wingman Birdz and Brewz – Provides pickup and will open at 11:00 a.m.
- Asian Fusion – Provides pickup and delivery.
- MOD Pizza – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Modern Restaurant – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Red Monkey Downtown – Provides pickup.
- Stone Hut – Provides pickup.
- Sweet Basil Pizzeria – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Tony’s Sub Shop – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Walla Walla Bread Company – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Yamas Greek Eatery – Provides pickup.
Yakima
- Provisions Terrace Hights – Provides pickup and delivery. Open from noon until 7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Subshop of Yakima – Provides pickup.
- Bon Vino’s Bistro & Bakery Sunnyside – Provides pickup and drive-thru. Open Monday-Saturday 6:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. Open Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza – Provides pickup.
- Gasperetti’s – Provides pickup.
- Winey Dogs – Provides pickup.
- Red Rooster Selah – Provides pickup.
- WaterFire Restaurant – Provides pickup.
- Main Stop on the Ave – Provides pickup and delivery within three miles.
- Norm’s of Yakima – Provides pickup. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. Offering free kids meals with the purchase of a regular meal.
- Burger Ranch – Provides drive-thru.
- Taste and See Deli & Bakery – Provides pickup and delivery.
- Powerhouse Grill – Provides pickup and third party delivery. Open from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
