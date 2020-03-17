Restaurants make the necessary changes to stay open

Restaurants

Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants that are staying open and providing either delivery, drive-thru, or pickup. This comes after the announcement from Gov. Inslee to shut down bars and restaurants.

Tri-Cities

  • 3-Eyed-Fish – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Five Guys Burgers & Fries – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Foodies – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Foodies Too – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Mezzo Thai Fusion – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Olive Garden – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Proof Gastropub – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Twigs – Provides pickup. All orders 25% off.
  • CG Public House – Catering for 50 or less. Updating take-out menu.
  • McGill’s – Third party delivery.
  • Hill’s Restaurant – Staying open.
  • Original Pancake House – Provides pickup. Third party delivery.
  • Denny’s – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Panda Express – Provides pickup and drive-thru.
  • Subway – Provides pickup and drive-thru.
  • Jimmy Johns – Provides drive-thru and delivery.

Walla Walla

  • Andrae’s Kitchen – Provides both pickup and delivery.
  • Bacon & Eggs – Provides pickup.
  • Big Cheese Pizza – Provides pickup and delivery, but will be closing their lobby.
  • Clarette’s Restaurant – Provides pickup, the delivery will be through DoorDash.
  • El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant – Provides pickup.
  • Maple Counter Café – They will be open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will offer $10 per person family-style meals that will include Scrambled Eggs, choice of Meat, Pancakes and Potatoes.  They will offer 10% off all gift card purchases beginning tomorrow.
  • Stone Soup – Provides pickup and delivery. They are offering free delivery on the app.
  • Tiki Teriyaki Grill – Provides pickup through the drive-thru.
  • TMACS – Provides pickup from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Walla Walla Indian Cuisine – Provides pickup.
  • Walla Walla Steak Co. – Provides pickup and delivery. They will have a catering truck in their parking lot for drive thru.
  • Wingman Birdz and Brewz – Provides pickup and will open at 11:00 a.m.
  • Asian Fusion – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • MOD Pizza – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Modern Restaurant – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Red Monkey Downtown – Provides pickup.
  • Stone Hut – Provides pickup.
  • Sweet Basil Pizzeria – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Tony’s Sub Shop – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Walla Walla Bread Company – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Yamas Greek Eatery – Provides pickup.

Yakima

  • Provisions Terrace Hights – Provides pickup and delivery. Open from noon until 7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.
  • Subshop of Yakima – Provides pickup.
  • Bon Vino’s Bistro & Bakery Sunnyside – Provides pickup and drive-thru. Open Monday-Saturday 6:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. Open Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.
  • Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza – Provides pickup.
  • Gasperetti’s – Provides pickup.
  • Winey Dogs – Provides pickup.
  • Red Rooster Selah – Provides pickup.
  • WaterFire Restaurant – Provides pickup.
  • Main Stop on the Ave – Provides pickup and delivery within three miles.
  • Norm’s of Yakima – Provides pickup. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. Offering free kids meals with the purchase of a regular meal.
  • Burger Ranch – Provides drive-thru.
  • Taste and See Deli & Bakery – Provides pickup and delivery.
  • Powerhouse Grill – Provides pickup and third party delivery. Open from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

 

 

