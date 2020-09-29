Results in under 3 days from COVID-19 testing site in Pasco

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

A COVID-19 test site offers quicker results and a seamless drive-thru process for anyone looking to get tested in the Tri-Cities.

The newest location for drive-thru tests is located at 3110 W. Argent Rd. in Pasco. The staff is made up of nurses, EMTs and students in a medical field of study. Many retired first responders living in the Tri-Cities area saw the need for another drive-thru test site and joined the effort. Pat Henrickson, one of the site’s operators, is retired from the Pasco Fire Department and saw this as a way to help the community.

In under a week, the site has served hundreds of people through, what Pat calls, a “quick and easy process.”

“People can stay in their cars, they don’t have to go into a waiting room around other people with symptoms,” Henrickson said.

The location is similar to the site at the HAPO Center in Pasco with the same equipment and type of COVID-19 test. However, this location offers a quicker turnaround on test results. Within 3 days someone who received a test will be able to access their results online. If someone tests positive for the virus, they will hear from a contact tracer.

The test is free to anyone who needs it. A staff member will request an insurance card but no one should receive a bill from their insurance provider. The request is to help cover the costs of the testing site to help the site stay open longer. An appointment is not necessary but Henrickson said if someone registers online the process is quicker once they arrive because staff already have their information.

The test samples are taken to a lab at the University of Washington daily. The testing site at the HAPO Center uses a different lab, giving different result times.

Information on the new test site, the HAPO Center test site and other ways to receive a COVID-19 test in the area are listed on the Benton-Franklin Health District website.