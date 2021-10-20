Retired Hanford workers eligible for free Spudnuts at drive-thru event

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Spudnut Shop, Facebook

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you or a loved one are a retired Hanford staff member, you may be eligible for a free package of Spudnuts courtesy of Critical Nurse Staffing LLC in the Tri-Cities.

On the National Day of Remembrance—Friday, October 29, 2021—Critical Nurse Staffing will give back to Hanford workers who helped develop the nation’s nuclear weapons program by giving out a package of goodies courtesy of Richland’s own Spudnuts.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. from the parking lot of Critical Nurse Staffing at 295 Bradley Blvd in Richland.

RELATED: ‘I want to be treated like a person’ — Fred Meyer employees file to unionize

This is a drive-thru event in which former Hanford workers are being thanked for their efforts with a delicious assortment of donuts and sweet treats.

At the same time they celebrate 75+ years of Hanford history, the Spudnut Shop is celebrating 73 years of tasty baked goods including their famous potato flour donut.

If you are interested in participating, you must RSVP for a package of Spudnuts by October 25 by calling 509-578-0000. Retired Hanford workers will also receive a “CNS” care bag full of items supplied by the Critical Nurse Staffing team based out of Richland.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: A Cold War-era Hanford story is brought to life in latest production at Richland Players

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.