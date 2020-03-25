Retired Yakima police lieutenant Nolan Wentz appointed as Wapato Police Chief

WAPATO, Wash. — A former Yakima police lieutenant is coming out of retirement to head up the Wapato Police Department.

Nolan Wentz was appointed to the police chief position Tuesday morning, according to Wapato city officials.

“We needed someone with experience,” Mayor Keith Workman said, adding that it was important that Wentz has previously served in law enforcement leadership roles.

Wentz worked at the Yakima Police Department for more than 25 years before retiring in 2016. He also served as a deputy at the Yakima County sheriff’s office for more than five years.

Sgt. Mike Deccio had previously been serving as acting police chief since December, when Chief Michael Campos was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.

City officials have not disclosed the nature of the internal investigation, but say the investigation continues and Campos remains on paid administrative leave.

Workman said if Campos returns to the Wapato Police Department, following the results of the investigation, he will not be placed in the role of chief.

