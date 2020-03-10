Return to winter weather this weekend -Kristin

Before we officially transition over to spring next Thursday (March 19th), Mother Nature is going to give us one more taste of winter weather.

A potent low pressure system will drop down from the north Friday into Saturday. Rain chances will increase by afternoon and evening. With colder temperatures quickly moving into the area overnight Friday into Saturday morning, we could see the transition over to wet snowflakes. Light accumulation will be possible of about 1″ or less.

Higher amounts expected in the mountains: 7 to 12″ Cascades; 3 to 6″ in the Blues

Gusty winds will also be possible Saturday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only climb into the upper 30’s. Make sure to protect any early growing plants with overnight lows Sunday morning dropping into the teens and low 20’s.

Back to sunshine on Sunday with warmer temperatures returning next week!