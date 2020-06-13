Reward for name of Kennewick’s serial cat killer jumps to $4,000, Just Joel’s owner says

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Community members have joined forces to raise more than $4,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of a serial cat killer in Kennewick.

Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel’s Cafe in Kennewick, originally offered a $1,000 reward for the killer’s name. That offer quickly jumped to $3,000 after Watson received messages from other community members wanting to help.

On Friday, Watson wrote on the Just Joel’s Facebook page that he’s added another $1,000 cash to the cat reward. He said an envelope full of various cash donations will also be included in the reward.

Authorities say five cats have been found cut in half or decapitated in Kennewick in the past few weeks.

The first was found on its owners property near the Kennewick Costco, the second was found near 37th and Vancouver, the third was near 17th and Kellogg, the forth was on Parkhill Drive and the fifth was in the 900 block of N. Kellogg St.

The Kennewick Police Department is investigating.

