Richland activity shop prepares for warmer weather

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Greenies bike and outdoors shop became flooded with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and is prepared to assist customers again as temperatures begin to increase.

The Richland outdoors shop offers rentals on bikes, kayaks, and paddleboards.

Owner Darin Warnick told KAPP-KVEW that due to the increased demand in outdoor sports last year, they had to turn away around 500 customers looking for a bike, but says this year will be different.

“We placed heavy heavy orders last spring to make sure we would have product for this year,” said Warnick.

During this time last year, Greenies saw tons of customers coming in to get their bikes fixed. The shop provides customers a 24-hour turnaround on bike maintenance, creating early mornings and late nights for employees.

“There were days where we would come in at six in the morning and leave at 10 o’clock at night,” said Warnick.

Greenies has different kinds of bike styles for all ages including mountain, racing, and electric.

To check out the equipment Greenies offers and rent a bike, kayak, or paddleboard you can visit their website.

