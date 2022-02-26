Richland attorney declares candidacy for the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Eric Eisinger, a Richland-based attorney, has declared his candidacy for the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney, a news release said.

The current term is held by the longtime incumbent Andy Miller and is set to expire at the end of the year.

“The Tri-Cities has experienced considerable change in recent years. With new jobs and new families moving to the area it is more important than ever that we address the rise in criminal activity as our community continues to grow. For years, the Tri-Cities has been a wonderful place to live and raise a family, and it will take a concerted effort to maintain our quality of living and safety in our community,” a statement from Eisinger said in the release.

Eisinger has more than 18 years of experience in prosecution, as a private practice attorney, and as a former prosecutor for the city of Kennewick. Currently, he is a partner at Walker Heye, PLLC, a law firm in Richland.

He “looks forward to working with local police to combat the increase in violent crime,” the release said.

