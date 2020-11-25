Richland bakery and cafe ‘pies’ it forward to Tri-City community

RICHLAND, Wash. – At Ethos Bakery and Cafe, preparing for Thanksgiving is a marathon.

“A lot of chaos and craziness but there’s also just this energy in the room and I think everybody who’s here is just so focused to make it a great day and we love being a part of everybody’s holiday tables,” Co-owner Angela Kora said.

This year, they’re especially grateful for the chaos. Kora said they have nearly three times the number of orders for pies and sides, compared to previous years.

“Definitely the most we’ve ever done; blown away by the support. I think we put a call out there essentially saying, ‘this is a really tough time for businesses, we don’t know what the future looks like,’ and for people to say ‘we want to support you now so we can support you in the future’ is huge,” she said.

At the same time, Ethos is able to give back to the community. This year, customers were able to buy their Thanksgiving sides and pies, and purchase a smaller version for a local family in need.

“We’re able to donate, I think, when all told, about 20 total meals which will feed about 50 individuals,” Kora said.

The meals will to go families involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Brian Ace, the Executive Director applauded all the small businesses who, despite the pandemic, are still able to help out.

“Having support from the community, especially food support, is so critical during this time, but it’s not just about feeding hungry stomachs. It’s an expression of encouragement, it’s an expression of support and we appreciate the community thinking about our kids,” he said.

Kora said they couldn’t have made it through without the Tri-City community, and support is still needed as we reach the holiday season.

“Community has just been so overwhelmingly supportive. I’ve seen a lot of other businesses that have sold out of product as well and everybody’s just running to keep up and it really helps to boost spirits during a time that would otherwise be really difficult,” she explained.

Ethos‘ two locations will be open on Wednesday, November 25th and their Queensgate-Keene location will be open for limited hours on Thanksgiving, in case you need a last minute dessert or bread. Kora recommended that customers call ahead.

