Richland bakery donates proceeds to Red Cross wildfire relief efforts

RICHLAND, Wash. — Frost Me Sweet Bakery is donating proceeds from cake cup sales to the American Red Cross for wildfire relief efforts.

“We decided we would donate the proceeds from our cake cups at least through the end of the month, probably longer,” said Megan Savely, owner of Frost Me Sweet.

Savely said it was an easy decision to help because her husband is a former wildland firefighter.

“Having my husband being an ex-wildland firefighter for so many years we really empathized with people that are dealing with this right now , and instantly wanted to do something to help,” said Savely.

To learn more about how you can donate to the Red Cross visit their website here.

If you’re looking to donate to wildfire relief in Whitman County, visit the United Way website here.

