Richland bank robber handed threatening note to teller, fled the scene before police arrived

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Investigators are at the scene of the Chase Bank location at Vintner Square, where a male suspect committed a robbery in the early afternoon.

According to Officer Miller with the Richland Police Department, initial reports came in around 12:50 p.m. on January 12 stating that the bank on the 2700-block of Queensgate Drive was being robbed.

By the time RPD officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled. Eyewitnesses told police that he left in a nearby vehicle, but weren’t able to clarify whether or not he was driving.

READ: BCSO sees uptick in vehicle thefts during winter, warns drivers to stay vigilant

It’s also unclear whether he was armed, but Richland police officers told KAPP KVEW that no one was hurt as a result of the sudden robbery.

Authorities say that the bank robber entered the establishment and presented the teller with a note, insinuating that the bank was being robbed. All we know at this time is that is presented a threat and asked that money be returned.

This Chase Bank location is closed through the early portion of Wednesday afternoon so that police can speak with witnesses and resume their investigation into the bank robbery.

RECENT: Kennewick Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole a car, then dumped it in a canal

Vintner Square is a popular and oftentimes busy shopping plaza in Richland that features a variety of stores.

Current details are limited, but KAPP KVEW will have more information on our evening newscasts at 5, 6, and 6:30 p.m.; and don’t forget to check back here on YakTriNews.com for more details.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once more information is revealed to the public.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Volunteer firefighters save a dog in Franklin County that fell through ice and was trapped in freezing water

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.