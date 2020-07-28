Richland barber shop giving free haircuts to police officers on July 29

RICHLAND, Wash. — Jordan’s Barber Shop in Richland is offering free haircuts to police officers on Wednesday, July 29, from open to close.

James Tyson, a barber at Jordan’s, said in addition to the free haircuts, all proceeds earned during the day will be donated to the West Richland Community Care Foundation, with allows officers to provide financial relief to struggling families.

Tyson told KAPP-KVEW his shop wanted to show support for local law enforcement in the community, especially because police have faced harsh criticism in recent weeks amid nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death. He said several clients at Jordan’s happen to be police officers, and some have been called racists just because of their occupation.

In addition, Tyson said that it seems like a good time to contribute to the Community Care Foundation because of the financial burden imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrons are asked to pay with cash on July 29 so the barbers can get a cashier’s check for foundation at the end of the day.

Jordan’s Barber Shop is located at 1177 Lee Blvd, Suite B, next to Arlene’s Flowers. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

