Richland barber shop raises over $1,200 for community care fund; cops insist on paying for cuts

RICHLAND, Wash. — Jordan’s Barber Shop raised $1,230 for the West Richland Community Care Fund after pledging to donate all of Wednesday’s proceeds to the fund.

James Tyson, an employee at the barber shop on Lee Boulevard, said the community care fund allows police officers to give some financial support struggling families and their children.

The barber also offered free haircuts to police officers on Wednesday, but Tyson said multiple officers who came in that day insisted on paying in order to support the barber’s fundraising cause.

Jordan’s is located at 1177 Lee Blvd, Suite B, next to Arlene’s Flowers.

