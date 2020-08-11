Richland Bomb Squad sets off dynamite found buried on homeowner’s property
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Richland Bomb Squad detonated old dynamite found buried in a homeowner’s backyard just outside West Richland, authorities at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Sgt. Justin Gerry said the homeowner discovered the dynamite at his home near Twin Bridges Road and North Weidle Road on Tuesday morning and called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office contacted the Richland Bomb Squad for assistance, and the bomb squad determined the explosive volatile enough that they should get rid of it immediately.
The bomb squad used a countercharge to detonate the dynamite on site, said Gerry. The Richland Police Department posted a video of the detonation on social media.
Authorities were unable to say how old the dynamite was or how it ended up on the property.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who finds a potential explosive device on their property to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.