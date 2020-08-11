Richland Bomb Squad sets off dynamite found buried on homeowner’s property

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Richland Bomb Squad detonated old dynamite found buried in a homeowner’s backyard just outside West Richland, authorities at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Gerry said the homeowner discovered the dynamite at his home near Twin Bridges Road and North Weidle Road on Tuesday morning and called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Richland Bomb Squad for assistance, and the bomb squad determined the explosive volatile enough that they should get rid of it immediately.

The bomb squad used a countercharge to detonate the dynamite on site, said Gerry. The Richland Police Department posted a video of the detonation on social media.

Authorities were unable to say how old the dynamite was or how it ended up on the property.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who finds a potential explosive device on their property to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Our Bomb Squad assisted Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office – Sheriff Jerry Hatcher this morning when old dynamite was discovered buried in a backyard. This homeowner did the right thing by calling law enforcement. Left behind dynamite and other ordinance can be extremely dangerous! If you find something like this, don’t touch it and don’t move it. Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

