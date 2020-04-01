Richland bridal store donates 40 garment bags to be used for homemade masks, filters

RICHLAND, Wash. — When the owner of Amy’s Bridal Boutique in Richland posted on Facebook Monday morning, she was not expecting the response they got.

“Overwhelming,” she said.

Amy Morris said she found out through a network of bridal shop owners that the garment bags they use for wedding dresses could be used to make masks or filters.

“We had an extra case of bags and we were like, let’s donate them,” said Morris. “Our messages blew up so we had to limit to one bag per person, and they were gone by this morning.”

As of Tuesday morning, they had given away 40 bags. When Morris contacted their supplier, even they didn’t have any more to spare.

Morris said her supplier will contact the store when they have more to send them, and she already has a waiting list going.

“I know that it gave me a moment of sunshine to know that I was helping in whatever way I could in these dark times,” she said.

For those making masks to distribute, keep in mind that some hospitals may not be accepting homemade ones, so be sure to check ahead of time.

Click here to watch a mask-making tutorial released by a Iowa hospital.

