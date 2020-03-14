Richland business asks customers to ‘stop stealing the toilet paper’

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — As society prepares for the possibility of having to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus, toilet paper has suddenly become a hot commodity.

As the nation’s Costcos run out of the stuff, people are resorting to other means to get it — even stealing from a local businesses.

Adventures Underground, a beloved comic, book and game store in Richland, said it has been dealing with this very problem.

“Please stop stealing the toilet paper!” the business humbly requested. “No seriously, we have noticed a fair number ‘missing’ rolls recently in the store.”

The business even offered to help people out with getting a hold of TP:

“If you really need some extra tp please talk to us, I am sure we can figure it out, but seriously stop stealing from us.”

Please stop stealing the toilet paper! No seriously, we have noticed a fair number "missing" rolls recently in the… Posted by Adventures Underground on Friday, March 13, 2020

Comments

comments