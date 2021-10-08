Overnight fire damages Richland business

by Neil Fischer

Richland Fire Department

RICHLAND, Wash. — Tommy’s Tap House and Bistro sustained heat and smoke damage after a late night fire on Thursday, according to the Richland Fire Department.

First responders were called to 1312 Lee Blvd. in Richland around 11:56 p.m. for a commercial fire.

Battalion Chief Rodgers with the Richland Fire Department told KAPP-KVEW that firefighters could see fire and smoke coming from a roof vent when they arrived.

The business sustained minimal fire damage, however, there is heat and smoke damage throughout the building, according to Battalion Chief Rodgers.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Tommy’s Tap House and Bistro released a statement about the fire on Friday morning:

To our Tommy’s Family: You might be waking up to news that there was a fire at Tommy’s last night. Our hearts are broken but we are just thankful everyone is safe. We will let you know more as we learn more.

Battalion Chief Rodgers told KAPP-KVEW that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

