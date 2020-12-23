Richland business launches ‘Red E 2 Help’ initiative that aims to give back

One moving company in Richland is aiming to give back to those in need while helping other businesses stay afloat.

Speedy Movers created the “Red E 2 Help” program after seeing how hard people were hit due to the pandemic and the restrictions that followed.

Matt Deter, the owner of the company, said this year it’s especially important to give back.

“COVID-19 has hit everybody super hard this year so this year more than ever it’s super important that we do what we can,” Deter said.

The first initiative in the Red E 2 Help program is #Rally4Restaurants that helps support local eateries.

“We just want the community to rally behind helping local small businesses specifically the restaurants that are some of the hardest hit,” Deter said. “We take those donation dollars and purchase full-price menu items from local restaurants in need and then give that food away to the community.”

Local favorite Proof Gastropub was the first restaurant to be a part of the program, dealing out 50 meals each at the Pasco and Kennewick locations Tuesday afternoon.

People could drive up to the first-come, first-serve event and receive a burger and chips for free.

In order to keep the program going, Deter said he needs the community’s help.

“Whether it’s $5 dollars, $5,000 dollars, anything helps,” Deter said. “We just want to help Proof and other local restaurants in the Tri-Cities community.”

If you want to help, you can donate to the program on CashApp, Venmo, or PayPal.

Deter said the next restaurant and food giveaway will be announced soon, on their Facebook page.

