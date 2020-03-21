Richland business still offering bike, kayak rentals during coronavirus outbreak

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Richland business may be able to help keep the community from going stir-crazy during the COVID-19 outbreak, as many are practicing social distancing or working from home.

Greenies, located in The Parkway, is still open and offers bike, kayak and paddle board rentals. They also sell accessories for bicyclists and do bike repairs.

“We’re still selling bikes, and we’re still fixing bikes, but it’s not as busy as it’s been in the past,” said owner Darin Warnick.

So far, the store hasn’t altered its hours, and Warnick said they don’t plan to for now.

“Especially since the gyms are closed, a bike is a good way to exercise and social distance,” said Warnick. “If you’re going insane, go out and ride your bike you’ll feel better.”

Warnick said they are taking precautions when it comes to the health of their customers. They are leaving the doors open to allow for airflow and so that customers don’t have to touch the door handle. They are also wiping down and sanitizing bikes or any equipment that is touched.

“If you’re coming with kids, maybe have the kids stay in the car unless they need a bike,” said Warnick. “I have kids, I know they like to run around and touch stuff, and we’re just trying to keep everybody safe.”

Greenies is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on rentals and prices, click here.

