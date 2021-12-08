Richland Christmas parade will raise funds for Tri-Cities organizations

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — A dozen neighboring businesses at a Richland industrial park will line up for a Christmas parade to raise funds for organizations that benefit Tri-Cities residents in need of a helping hand this holiday season.

According to Gretchen Payne of Fowler General Construction, the parade will begin at the Fowler office (2161 Henderson Loop, Richland, WA) on Friday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m.

It will span businesses along the industrial park on Richardson Dr and Logston Blvd before curving around back to Fowler’s office. For directions, refer to the map in our gallery above.

Community members are welcomed to join in with trucks, tractors, and sleighs decorated with holiday lights and cheer! All the while, volunteers will be accepting goods like clothes and blankets, which will be distributed by Clean Sweep Tri-Cities.

Additionally, a bin accepting donations will be located at the Fowler Office for others, including employees, to give back to their community.

Fowler volunteers will also accept food donations to be distributed by Second Harvest—one of the Tri-Cities area’s most prominent non-profit organizations which hosts food drives for those in need.

After the parade, visitors are invited to attend an afterparty at The Dive (2000 Logston Blvd, Richland, WA) for a bonfire, food, and fun.

Payne told KAPP KVEW that she expects a dozen Richland businesses to participate in the parade to spread Christmas cheer and contribute to a good cause.

