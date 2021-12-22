Richland Church brings back Live Nativity Scene for 2021

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. – After a year of uncertainty, and last year’s filmed nativity scene, Hillspring Church in Richland was able to bring back their annual event.

The two-night celebration tells the true story of Christmas with a live cast, animal and realistic manger scene.

Trevor Owen, one of the Pastors with the church said it takes around 150 volunteers to put the production together.

They even bring in live donkeys and camels from Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The event has three showings on December 20, 21, 22, and 23; information on attending can be found on the church’s website.

Also at the Richland church’s event, a hot chocolate stand where proceeds go to four local nonprofits, Trevor explained.

The theme of this year’s event is a Light of Hope, something Trevor and his colleagues believe the world could use after a hard year.

During the Nativity scene, attendees can expect to see the Angel Gabriel tower over the manger scene, Wisemen, Mary, Joseph and of course, Baby Jesus.

Trevor said having the event after a hiatus of in person attendance means the world to staff with Hillspring Church, and they just hope everyone can enjoy the event and bring a little bit of hope into the world.

