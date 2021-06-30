Richland citizens targeted by phone scam, RPD warns

RICHLAND, Wash. — Local police are warning Tri-Cities citizens about a phone scam in which suspects claiming that their victim has won large sums of money and a new truck in an attempt to obtain their financial information.

According to a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department, the authorities have received several complaints from victims of this scam. Richland Police say that the suspect is claiming to be a representative of Publisher’s Clearing House. They are telling people that they have received a third-place prize, which includes $7,500 a week for six months and a new truck.

Before you go quit your job to travel Europe for half a year, beware of the scam! “Winners” are being asked to provide the caller with sensitive financial information that would compromise their personal identity.

Giving your personal financial information to strangers will put you in harm’s way. Phone scams have increased rapidly over the last year with the pandemic accelerating this trend even further.

Richland Police say that if you receive a call like this, do not provide any of your personal information. You are urged to report the unwanted phone call to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.

While you’re at it, you might want to report those people calling about your car’s extended warranty expiring too.

