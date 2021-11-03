Richland City Council Race: Two newcomers on pace to join remaining incumbents

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — With five city council seats on the line in Richland, three of the four returning city councilmembers are in the lead to return to their positions for another term.

However, the race for the City of Richland’s No. 1 position on the council is neck and neck with a margin of just 421 votes separating Chaune’ Fitzgerald and Jhoanna R. Jones. As of 8:00 p.m. on November 2, 52% of voters in Richland selected Jones compared with 47.42% of votes for Fitzgerald.

City Council seats No. 2, 3, 4 and 7 are all up for re-election with two incumbent councilmembers—Sandra Kent (Pos. 3) and Michael Alvarez (Pos. 7)—earning more than 70% of votes.

Kent leads challenger Larry Stanley 72.54% to 27.03% by a margin of more than 4,000 votes. Meanwhile, Alvarez leads challenger Kurt H Maier by just under 4,000 votes with a discrepancy of 71.27% to 28.48%.

The only active councilmember without a lead is Marianne Boring (Pos. 2), who trails challenger Theresa Richardson by over 1,000 votes. Boring has 43.27% of votes compared to Richardson’s 56.44% of votes. Boring has served on the city’s planning commission and board of adjustment during her time in local politics. Richardson is a retired Executive Director and Volunteer at Habitat for Humanity.

Richland Mayor Ryan Lukson (Pos. 7) is being challenged for his council seat by Ginger Wireman, who fears that the council favors developers over families. She trails Lukson with 41.01% of votes compared to his 58.72%.

A quick note from the Benton County elections office: 28,662 ballots were included in these results, released at 8 p.m. Around 10,000 projected ballots are still left to be counted. The next scheduled update in Benton County is Wednesday before noon. We’ll have those at the top of our home page.

There are 454 challenged ballots, where maybe envelopes weren’t signed, or signatures do not match those on file. Those voters will get a call or a letter in the mail from the elections office — a chance to clear things up.

