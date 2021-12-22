Richland domestic violence offender chased down, arrested for nine warrants

RICHLAND, Wash. — A known domestic violence offender is being investigated for a litany of charges after he failed to elude Richland police officers during a pursuit on Monday.

According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, the suspect was located by a member of the Richland Street Crimes Unit sometime on December 20, 2021.

Authorities say that the suspect has nine outstanding warrants out for his arrest including Domestic Violence Assault, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order and Resisting Arrest. He is also being investigated for a potential weapons charge for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

When Richland police officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he tried to flee the scene on foot while ignoring commands from the pursuing officers. Eventually, he gave up his attempt and Richland officers caught up to the exhausted suspect.

They offered to provide him with medical attention because he was extremely out of breath, but the suspect declined. He was promptly transported to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked for his wide variety of outstanding charges.

In addition to those warrants, Richland police are investigating further charges after they found counterfeit money and stolen property on his person.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are announced to the public.

