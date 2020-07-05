Richland Dutch Bros closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — In a statement on Sunday, Dutch Bros announced that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee works at the coffee shop at 496 Keene Rd., and worked June 26, and 27.

“We learned of the positive case on Sunday, and immediately started closing procedures,” said the statement released by the company.

The company says the location will undergo extensive cleaning and is coordinating with local health officials to confirm protocols.

“The health and well being of our customers is always our top priority,” said the company.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments