Richland eatery feeding self-employed people who can’t work due to COVID

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — Kagen Cox, owner of Kagen Coffee & Crepes in Richland, said self-employed people who are unable to work because of coronavirus restrictions can get a free crepe and coffee on the house this week.

The offer is valid now through Friday, June 26.

“If you are a business owner, work for yourself and are unable to do your job, we want to take care of you,” Cox said.

He said the offer applies to workers like beauticians, barbers, tattoo artists and any business owners who’ve been unable to open during Phase 1 of Washington’s reopening plan.

Those who are eligible are asked to show their business card to partake in the offer.

The eatery is located at the Uptown Shopping Center near the corner of Jadwin Avenue and Williams Boulevard.

