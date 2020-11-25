Richland family sets up Little Fence of Hope in front yard

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Little Fence of Hope has returned to Richland.

Last year, Mary Arquette and her family realized there were several kids and teens walking around without winter gear.

In 2019, Mary said they handed out over 500 winter items like gloves and beanies. They also handed out cold weather jackets.

When the pandemic started, Mary and her family provided the community with 4,500 masks and 700 bottles of hand sanitizer. Now that cold weather is back, they’ve pinned gloves to their fence for anyone in need, to grab.

They are always looking for donations; you can join their Facebook page here.

The fence is located at 1507 Lee Boulevard in Richland.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.