Richland Farmers Market re-opens Friday

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Farmers Market, or Market at the Parkway, is re-opening and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with a few new changes.

One shopper is allowed per household and you can shop for a neighbor who isn’t able to

Pick up and drop off will be available in front of the Players Theatre for shoppers with limited mobility

Face masks are encouraged and will be worn by vendors and volunteers

It will be no contact shoppers so vendors will handle all products and there will be no sampling or food consumption on site

Keep 6 ft. distance from fellow shoppers and vendors

Entries and exits will be limited but there will be hand washing stations located at each

Musicians and artisans will be absent until further notice

No dogs allowed except for service animals

The Richland Farmers Market opens Friday, Jun. 4 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lee Boulevard roundabout on Fridays through October.

