Richland Farmers Market re-opens Friday
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Farmers Market, or Market at the Parkway, is re-opening and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with a few new changes.
- One shopper is allowed per household and you can shop for a neighbor who isn’t able to
- Pick up and drop off will be available in front of the Players Theatre for shoppers with limited mobility
- Face masks are encouraged and will be worn by vendors and volunteers
- It will be no contact shoppers so vendors will handle all products and there will be no sampling or food consumption on site
- Keep 6 ft. distance from fellow shoppers and vendors
- Entries and exits will be limited but there will be hand washing stations located at each
- Musicians and artisans will be absent until further notice
- No dogs allowed except for service animals
The Richland Farmers Market opens Friday, Jun. 4 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lee Boulevard roundabout on Fridays through October.