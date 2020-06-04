Richland Farmers Market re-opens Friday

Richland Farmers Market

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Farmers Market, or Market at the Parkway, is re-opening and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with a few new changes.

  • One shopper is allowed per household and you can shop for a neighbor who isn’t able to
  • Pick up and drop off will be available in front of the Players Theatre for shoppers with limited mobility
  • Face masks are encouraged and will be worn by vendors and volunteers
  • It will be no contact shoppers so vendors will handle all products and there will be no sampling or food consumption on site
  • Keep 6 ft. distance from fellow shoppers and vendors
  • Entries and exits will be limited but there will be hand washing stations located at each
  • Musicians and artisans will be absent until further notice
  • No dogs allowed except for service animals

The Richland Farmers Market opens Friday, Jun. 4 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lee Boulevard roundabout on Fridays through October.

 

 

