by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — A 28-year-old Tri-Cities resident was brought into custody by local police on Friday night under the suspicion that he assaulted his five-week-old son, who died from numerous violent injuries in late September.

According to the Richland Police Department, officers were called to a Tri-Cities area medical facility on September 24, 2021, after the parents of this infant child brought him to the Emergency Room. Medical personnel determined that the infant died before their arrival at the facility, leading RPD detectives to launch an investigation into the tragic occurrence.

An autopsy was conducted several days later on October 1, 2021, which revealed that the infant suffered multiple significant injuries across its body.

Please be advised that the following details are graphic and not suitable for all audiences.

The infant had a fractured skull and suffered from bleeding under the scalp. His liver was lacerated and numerous ribs were also fractured.

Police investigators established probable cause to arrest the infant’s biological father, who they identified as Jose L. Rosas-Olivo—a resident of Richland. They believe that he is responsible for the injuries that led to the death of his five-week-old child.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, authorities located Rosas-Olivo and brought him into their custody. He was booked into the Benton County Jail at 6:22 p,m, that evening on an investigative hold for the Assault of a Child in the First Degree.

According to the Benton County Jail roster, Rosas-Olivo will not be made eligible for bail or release. Richland police investigators have not revealed any details in regards to the victim’s mother.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

