Richland’s ‘Field of Screams’ is filled with terrifying fun around every corner

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’re looking for something to do this Halloween weekend, look no further than the ‘Field of Screams’ haunted attraction in Richland.

It’s a 43-acre, hour-long tour complete with clowns, serial killers, and characters from cult horror classics. We don’t want to spoil any of the many surprises, but there’s no lack of thrills or excitement along the trail!

There’s even an “outbreak thrill ride” where you attack zombies from a double-decker ride fully equipped with paintball guns. Between the ambiance, horrific characters, electrifying sounds and expertly-crafted setting, this attraction makes it feel like you’re inside of a video game.

Members of the KAPP-KVEW staff attended the event Thursday night in Richland, with one photojournalist calling it “one of the best scary attractions in the Tri-Cities” and another reporter saying “this was incredibly well-done.”

Located near the Red Dot Paintball Field in a remote stretch of Richland, the creative minds behind the ‘Field of Screams’ make excellent use of their space; which is powered entirely through generators.

‘Field of Screams’ runs tonight through Halloween, so you don’t have much time left to check out this thrilling spectacle. Reservations are highly recommended and can be set for any time from 6:45 p.m. to midnight.

Full detailed instructions are below:

Wear appropriate weather-related footwear. The trail is 100% on artificial grass.

Walk-ins are welcome but subject to availability. Reserved guests have priority. Wait times should still be expected.

October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31 Reservations can be chosen between 6:45 PM and Midnight on any of those days subject to availability.

The reservations are for check-in times. This allows us to spread out the arrival of guests. Some will arrive early, some will arrive late. We will do our best to accommodate everyone. The check-in time is the time you should be arriving to check-in for waivers. Completing them in advance before coming to the park will significantly reduce your wait times) and redeem your purchase for haunt passes. From there, you will be staged into the haunt queue line.

$35/Person plus tax for Haunt includes Outbreak

$20/Person plus tax for Outbreak only. Subject to availability only and on a walk-in basis only. Reservations are not accepted for outbreak only.

Ages 12 + recommended. Age is a guideline for parents. We leave this to your judgment.

Very limited spots available on show nights. Reserve as soon as possible to avoid missing this attraction.

No filming is allowed and may end your haunt immediately.

If you’d like to buy tickets for the scare of a lifetime, click here!

