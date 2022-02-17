Richland Fred Meyer employees ‘nervous,’ but ‘ready’ for return

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was a pop, and balloons pop all the time, second pop I’m like, well alright, and then the third pop, I smelled the gunpowder,” Eve Moon who works at the Richland Fred Meyer said.

Moon, a cashier at the Richland location, recalled moments from an unforgettable Monday.

“Grabbed my customer, and I’m pushing her I said there’s a gun, somebody’s shooting a gun in the store we’ve got to go,” she said.

Front end Manager Mandee Boyle said she felt helpless, not knowing the condition of her coworkers because she was at home.

“I hated not being able to do anything or feeling like I couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Boyle remembers frantically calling her colleagues to check in.

“Then it was just sitting on the phone watching stuff unfold for hours on end,” she said.

Both women said they were devastated to learn well-known Instacart shopper Justin Krumbah had been killed, and their coworker had been critically injured.

“He always tied two carts together he was a go getter. I was just building rapport with him, and this happened,” Eve said.

In the days since the shooting Eve and Mandee said the company and community have poured out support.

According to Fred Meyer, they’ve been offering counselling through the Support, Advocacy and Resource Center, created an employee hotline, offered emergency leave to those directly affected and they donated food to Second Harvest.

President Dennis Gibson released this statement:

“Our plan to reopen is a testament to the resilience of our associates and the Richland community. We continue to mourn the loss of life and stand with the other victims of the senseless shooting. We are committed to supporting our associates and we will be here for the community as we continue the healing process.”

“They’ve done a really good job of taking care of us as a store, as a family stuff like that,” Mandee said.

Fred Meyer will reopen on Sunday, February 20th at 9 AM.

These employees have mixed feelings.

“I know, I’m a little nervous about it, but at the same time I know I have to be as strong as I can especially for my front-end employees. Being a manager for them, being somebody, they can feel comfortable coming to talk to if they have a moment they just need to step away for a minute,” Mandee added.

“How am I going to feel, and can I really walk through those doors? I don’t know, I don’t know,” Eve added.

While she’s not sure how the return to work will feel, Eve does know she’s grateful for all the support from Fred Meyer and the community.

“They’re able to really step in and help and have support for us. I’m a strong person, I think I’m going to be able to do it, but it’s going to take time,” Eve said.

