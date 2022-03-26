Richland gardener shares tips as weather warms up

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — As the weather warms up in the Tri-Cities, you may see daffodils and tulips poke their heads through the cold soil; if you’re ready to get your garden going, Bobbie Jo with Anything Grows in Richland has the answer.

She said weather you’re a novice or expert level gardener, it’s important to address your soil. Much like a home needs a strong foundation, soil must be balanced and well-fed to help plants grow to their fullest potential while keeping out pests.

“You need Pearlite, you need food, if you have bad soil at home we can just add some bagged soil, and we can amend soil with worm castings, compost, but soil is a great place to start. For people that are growing in containers, if you start off with bagged soil, you know it’s great to go,” Bobbie Jo Floyd said.

Depending on what you’re growing, Bobbie Jo said you may want to get your soil tested by a local agriculture expert. That way, they could tell you what needs to be added to the soil to have a successful and healthy garden.

Right now, it’s a bit early for tomatoes and peppers to go in the ground, but several other vegetables are ready to be planted.

RELATED: Seed packs are back, gardeners act responsibly

“Spinach, brussel sprouts, three different types of onions, these are sugar snap peas, strawberries, red cabbage and then all your lettuces,” she pointed out.

It turns out having a green thumb could also be beneficial to your health.

The National Health Institute published this study saying the exposure to sunlight and greenery can boost your health, and ease anxiety.

“I love the smell of soil, I love everything about it,” Bobbie Jo said gardening is a great form of therapy.

To find out what plants should go in the ground and when, you can look to the USDA’s Plant Hardiness Zone. For most of the Tri-Cities region, we’re in 7 A or B. You can also look to the Farmer’s Almanac for last frost dates, that way plants are able to thrive once planted.

There are several garden nurseries throughout Richland, Pasco and Kennewick; Bobbie Jo suggests consulting any of them for garden questions.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.