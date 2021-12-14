Lower Valley Christmas Trucks set to tour Richland on Tuesday night

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — The next stop on the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks’ tour of Southeast Washington is Richland, where the truck drivers will spread holiday cheer with a festive parade on Tuesday night.

The Lower Valley Christmas Truck drivers will cruise through the Tri-Cities once more starting at 6:00 p.m. on December 14, 2021. They suggest that anyone who wants to watch the trucks should park between Jadwin Ave and Swift Blvd on George Washington Way.

Like with most Richland-centric events, John Dam Plaza is a recommended viewing point for anyone hoping to catch the Christmas trucks on Tuesday evening.

That park has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland with an array of lights and decorations celebrating the holiday spirit.

After embarking from the area of John Dam Plaza, the trucks will roam around Richland without a designated route in mind. Therefore, you may be able to catch and sights and sounds from the comfort of your own home if you’re lucky!

A beloved annual tradition, the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are coordinated by the same team behind The Christmas Cheer of Yakima Valley.

These expertly-decorated and illuminated vehicles have already trucked through Pasco, Kennewick, Walla Walla, Benton City, and other neighborhoods across Southeastern Washington.

To keep up with all of their activity, you can follow the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks on social media (click here).

