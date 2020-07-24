Richland girl arrested after stabbing family member, jumping out of second-story window

RICHLAND, Wash. – Police were searching the area surrounding the Columbia Park Apartments on Jadwin Avenue in Richland on Friday morning for a girl accused of stabbing a family member before jumping out of a second-story window to get away.

KAPP-KVEW has confirmed with officers that the girl has been taken into custody. Officers used a K9 to track her down.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, they said.

Prior the arrest, police posted this to their Facebook page:

“Richland PD Officers are investigating a DV assault involving a knife in the 1600 block of Jadwin. The suspect fled the scene on foot and is at large. K9 officers are attempting to track the suspect now. The victim is ok with non-life threatening injuries. There is no reason to believe a threat to the public exists.”