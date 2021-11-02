Richland girls soccer team stays undefeated versus Central Valley

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland High School girls soccer team is undefeated as they head into districts.

After winning Saturday’s game against Spokane’s Central Valley High School, the Bombers have a spot in the State Championships. Thursday’s game against Spokane’s Gonzaga Prep will determine who takes first or second seed in the competition.

Winning not only helps their overall standings, but it also may win them a chance to host a state game.

READ: Vote from our viewers’ the top Halloween costumes of 2021!

“The field can change,” Head Coach Justin Almquist said. “We love playing Bomber Field. We get a big advantage out of that.”

And Saturday’s game proved that home turf is an advantage— Richland won 4-1.

“To give up a goal, that’s always rattling,” Almquist said. “But they responded just fine and kept playing our game, and the results came.”

READ: Benton City auto thief caught by Pasco witnesses and Snapchat post

The soccer team’s next game is on Thursday, November 4th at 6:00 p.m. at Richland High School’s pitch, Bomber Field.

“It’s fun to have the home-field advantage,” Almquist said. “This is some pretty high level soccer. I know there’s some pretty young soccer players around town, I would definitely recommend they come watch.”

After Thursday, the team will be one of sixteen teams competing for the State 4A Title. They will need to win four more games to be crowned the champions.

READ: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assists Pasco police arrest of DUI suspect in potato truck

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.