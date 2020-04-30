Richland golf course preps to reopen on Tuesday

RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s been mostly quiet at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland. Instead of clubs hitting golf balls – the sounds of sprinklers and saws at work.

“We’re punching the greens and the tee boxes, taking care of ruts, things like that,” said owner Brad Rew. “We’re trying to get this course in a whole lot better condition than it’s ever been.”

In a way, the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order by Governor Inslee has allowed for that. An unexpected lull in customers has allowed Rew to throw all his energy into improvements.

Rew bought the course about a year ago, and there was a lot of work to be done. Along with improvements to the course itself, they’re remodeling the pro shop and putting in a new sports bar.

However, it has come at a cost. They are still paying their close to 40 employees while investing in the course and of course, not receiving any revenue.

“We’re hoping that with the condition of the course being a lot better and people missing golf so much that they’re going to come out in bigger numbers, and hopefully we can make up a small portion or more than that,” he said.

So far, it’s been promising.

“The phones are ringing like crazy this week, and the online tee sheet is definitely getting a lot of action.”

Besides the physical changes, golfers can expect new safety measures in place as well. For example, no one will be allowed inside the pro shop, and they will be sanitizing all of their carts regularly. They will also only allow one person per cart.

“I do anticipate we’ll go through our carts pretty fast,” said Rew. “But everyone’s been cooped up in the house, so they can come out and get that walk in.”

Rew has personally experienced multiple effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the golf course, he owns a construction company and is a part of the Association of Washington Business.

Through his membership in the AWB, he’s been able to be part of a coronavirus task force that meets regularly via Zoom with Governor Inslee to discuss ways to help businesses recover. He said the group has been optimistic that they will be able to open certain business sectors in some fashion in the near future, but it will be a gradual process.

Meanwhile, his construction crews are back to work, and at the golf course, they have new measures in place to safely reopen.

“That’ll be on the forefront of everything we’re doing,” he said.

And by the time social distancing measures are fully loosened, the new pro shop and sports bar should be open.

“This course when I bought it last year was in peril condition,” said Rew. “I’m excited because I want to get people out here to see the course and a lot of the improvements that we’ve made.”

Book a tee time online or call their office at (509) 375-4714.

