Richland, Hanford students’ annual suicide awareness walk is going virtual
RICHLAND, Wash. — Students at Hanford High School and Richland High School are going virtual this year when it comes to their annual effort to raise awareness for suicide.
The fifth annual Take Strides To End Teen Suicide event will be done virtually in partnership with the Youth Suicide Prevention Coalition. The walk will be a multi-day event starting Oct. 29 and ending Nov. 1.
Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #TakingStridesTC on social media with pictures from walking around their neighborhood, on their treadmill or wherever they choose.
Each day of the event will have a specific theme:
- Oct. 29: Wear green to promote taking positive action
- Oct. 30: Represent your school or business
- Oct. 31: Wear your Halloween costume while you walk
- Nov. 1: Wear yellow for Suicide Prevention Awareness
There is no cost to participate, but those wanting to join in should register online.
Organizers will be handing out printed walking/running bibs and a FREE goodie bag on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for all registered participants from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 867 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick.
