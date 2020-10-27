Richland, Hanford students’ annual suicide awareness walk is going virtual

Each day of the event will have a specific theme:

Oct. 29: Wear green to promote taking positive action

Oct. 30: Represent your school or business

Oct. 31: Wear your Halloween costume while you walk

Nov. 1: Wear yellow for Suicide Prevention Awareness

There is no cost to participate, but those wanting to join in should register online.

Organizers will be handing out printed walking/running bibs and a FREE goodie bag on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for all registered participants from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 867 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick.

