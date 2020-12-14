Richland High freshman dies by suicide

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — A note sent out by the Richland School District confirms that a student at Richland High School died by suicide over the weekend.

Limited information has been revealed up to this point: The student was a freshman, likely in the 14-15-year-old range, and that the incident occurred on Saturday morning.

The school will open its doors to students for grief counseling on Monday. Temperature checks will occur and students are required to fill out documents for COVID-19 protocols. There will also be Zoom sessions to touch base with students as well as a limited quantity of home visits by school counselors.

School District officials advise that parents monitor their children’s mental health for signs of distress as the news settles in.

Earlier this year, another Richland High School student named Christian Robbins took his life. Robbins struggled with mental health issues that his father said were amplified by COVID-19.

School District officials linked to resources by the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, which can be found here.

If you or someone close to you is exhibiting signs of suicidal tendencies, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. You can also reach a Crisis Counselor by texting HOME to 741741.

