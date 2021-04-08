Richland teenager to premiere his film at Fairchild Cinemas

RICHLAND, Wash. — A student at Hanford High School has the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to debut his own creation on the big screen! Officials from the theatre confirm that they will debut the film at the Fairchild Cinemas – Queensgate 12 location on April 19.

Produced by a Hanford High School student named Connor McFarlane, ‘Swerv The Movie‘ features a handful of teenagers from the Tri-Cities area. McFarlane posted the second trailer for his film on March 28 to his YouTube channel, ‘Cinema According To Connor.’ In the description of the video, he provided the following synopsis of his film:

When a comic book superhero is sent out of his comic book and into the real world, he must join a band and try to gain his reputation back, but his arch nemesis isn’t far behind…

From the first clip, it’s clear that the film has a lot of heart. It doesn’t take long for the tune of Barracuda (Heart) to kick the trailer into overdrive as the lead, Milo Stanfield captures the attention of his audience. As noted about 18 seconds into the trailer, Stanfield is also a local high school student.

Creating an independent film is no easy task — especially when you have to balance it with chores, classes and homework. Now, McFarlane, Stanfield and the entire crew will get to see the fruits of their labor pay off.

According to Mamie Gale, General Manager at Fairchild Cinemas, the film will be aired on the big screen on Monday, April 19. Gale says that tickets were posted on the Fairchild Cinemas website Tuesday and nearly sold out on day one. Officials are considering adding another screen if the demand continues to grow.

As of Wednesday evening, the trailer has just under 300 views. The premier will be at the Queensgate location at 2880 Lincoln Landing in Richland.

