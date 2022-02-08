Richland murder suspect Aaron Christopher Kelly arrested on I-90 near Spokane for Fred Meyer shooting

Uncredited - handout one time use, Richland Police Department This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting suspect at a Fred Meyer store in Richland on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at the store. Police say the suspect is believed to have fled the store after the shooting.

Uncredited - handout one time use, Richland Police Department This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting suspect at a Fred Meyer store in Richland on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at the store. Police say the suspect is believed to have fled the store after the shooting.

Jennifer King - member, The News Tribune Authorities stage outside a Fred Meyer grocery store after a fatal shooting at the business on Wellsian Way in Richland, Wash., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

























UPDATE at 11:30 p.m. on 2/7/21: Aaron Christopher Kelly was arrested on I-90 between Sprague and the City of Spokane and is being transported back to the Tri-Cities for allegedly fatally shooting one man and critically wounding another at Fred Meyer in Richland on Monday morning.

According to the Richland Police Department, Kelly will be booked into the Benton County Jail for separate charges of Murder to the first degree and Attempted Murder to the first degree.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Late on the night of the fatal Fred Meyer shooting that claimed the life of one Tri-Cities man and put another in critical condition, Richland police investigators named 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly as their prime suspect.

According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, investigators are actively searching for Kelly, who they believe to have killed 38-year-old Justin Krumbah at the grocery store on Monday morning.

As a result, they have obtained a warrant to arrest Kelly for Murder to the First Degree. Law enforcement across Southeastern Washington and beyond remains on high alert while searching for the man.

Richland detectives have reason to believe that Aaron Christopher Kelly is driving a silver 2005 Honda Civic with the Washington license plate No. BXC3305.

KAPP KVEW has obtained a document that lists the suspect at 6-feet tall and 190 lbs with blonder hair and blue eyes.

Surveillance footage from inside Fred Meyer—the last reported sighting of the suspect—showed him wearing a black vest over a plaid long sleeve shirt with a black and grey pattern.

That same camera showed Kelly and Krumbah in a verbal altercation that led to the deadly shooting.

Kelly is widely considered to be armed and dangerous. Therefore, authorities suggest that anyone who sees him does not approach him. Instead, you are urged to call 9-1-1 to alert your local law enforcement immediately. If you have additional information about the suspect’s whereabouts, you can call the RPD’s non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333.

Authorities confirmed that the surviving victim, who remains unidentified, is still in critical condition and will continue being treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center overnight. Earlier in the day, KAPP KVEW confirmed that this victim is an employee of the Fred Meyer grocery store.

