Richland man crashes stolen plane in western Washington, deputies say

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

LA PUSH, Wash. — A Richland man is in critical condition after deputies say he stole a plane and crashed it in western Washington.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Richard R. Jordal attempted to rent a plane at the Jefferson County airport Tuesday evening, but he wasn’t able to provide them with a pilot’s license or insurance when asked.

A short time later, the plane went missing and the owner reported it stolen. Deputies say GPS transmissions showed the plane flying over the Olympic National Park before losing signal about 20 miles north of Hoquiam.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a witness reported a possible plane crash near the the coastal town of La Push. Authorities searched the rural area but could not find the crash site.

The search resumed Wednesday morning and a U.S. Navy helicopter found the downed plane with Jordal in critical condition. Jordal was transported by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The case is still under investigation.

