Richland man died after crashing into fence in Yakima County

by Dylan Carter

MOXEE, Wash. — A middle-aged man from Richland died on Monday after his truck left the roadway and crashed into a fence roughly 15 miles east of the Moxee city limits.

The sole victim and occupant of the vehicle has been identified as Robert A. Bishop—a 59-year-old Richland resident. According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on September 20.

Bishop was driving eastbound on S.R. 24 at milepost 22 in a remote stretch of Yakima County. He had a utility trailer attached to his truck as he drove along the highway. An investigation from State Troopers determined that he veered off of the roadway and struck a fence.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to WSP Troopers. However, they confirmed that impairment from substances was definitively not a factor in the crash and that the next of kin has been notified of this tragic accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Two West Richland residents, 23, injured in rollover hit-and-run on I-182

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.