Richland man died in car crash

by Amanda Mason

RICHALND, Wash. –A man has died after crashing his car Sunday night in Richland.

According to Washington State Patrol’s press release, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 35-year-old Craig Nunamaker was driving on State Route 240 to Eastbound Interstate 182, and he lost control of his car, left the roadway, and rolled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release, he was not wearing his seatbelt, and the cause is still under investigation.

