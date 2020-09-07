Richland man dies after being struck by car while walking on I-84 in Umatilla Co.
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. – A Richland man is dead after being hit by a car on I-84 in Umatilla County.
According to Oregon State Police, 64-year-old David Jones was walking in a westbound lane near milepost 209 just before midnight Saturday.
That’s when he was hit by a Ford Taurus driven by 64-year-old Maria Ramirez of Pasco.
Jones died at the scene.
The Pendleton Police Department, Pendleton Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department, and ODOT responded to the scene.