Richland man hurt, charged in accident on Blue Bridge

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 50-year-old man from Richland suffered injuries after colliding with a car on Pioneer Memorial Bridge, known more colloquially as the Blue Bridge (U.S. 395), on Friday afternoon.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 2:09 p.m. on Friday, August 13 in Kennewick. Authorities say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blue Bridge at the same time as a 24-year-old male driver from Palouse in a Toyota Camry.

WSP Troopers determined that the Camry slowed to adhere to the flow of traffic as the motorcyclist traveled behind him. He wasn’t able to slow down in time, causing him to crash into the back of the car.

Traffic alert in Kennewick: WSP is investigating an injury, motorcycle collision on the Blue Bridge. Traffic is backed up for a couple miles northbound. Initial reports were that someone lost a bicycle and traffic was slowing to try to avoid hitting the debris. pic.twitter.com/PUYoS2Py2N — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 13, 2021

An unspecified third party called 9-1-1 to inform them of the accident. When authorities arrived at the scene, they assessed the situation and determined that the Richland motorcyclist did not have a valid driver’s license or motorcycle endorsement. The man is also being charged with following too closely, according to the WSP memo.

Regardless of the charges, the man was transported to Trios Health Southridge Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for his injuries. At the time of this article, no further information regarding the Richland man’s condition has been revealed.

This is a breaking news story. An update/follow-up will be issued if further information is provided.

