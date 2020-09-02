Richland man who stole, crashed plane in western Washington has died

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Courtesy: KOMO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. – A Richland man who stole a plane in western Washington and crashed it has died.

Susan Gregg, Media Relations Director at UW Medicine, confirmed that Richard R. Jordal died at Harborview due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the 59-year-old tried to rent a plane at the Jefferson County International Airport on August 18, but he was denied because he wasn’t able to provide them with a pilot’s license or insurance when asked.

A short time later, a Cessna 150 plane went missing and the owner reported it stolen. Deputies say GPS transmissions showed the plane flying over the Olympic National Park before losing signal about 20 miles north of Hoquiam.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a witness reported the crash near the the coastal town of La Push. A U.S. Navy helicopter found the downed plane with Jordal in critical condition who was then taken by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.