Richland mental health treatment center turns to ‘virtual’ therapy

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Tri-Cities behavioral health agency is staying open during the COVID-19 crisis by going fully online to interact with clients.

The Recovery and Wellness Center of Eastern Washington, launched in 2015, is the area’s only facility within a 200-mile radius providing treatment for eating disorders. They also offer treatment programs for depression and anxiety, for both teens and adults.

Despite the setbacks from COVID-19, the staff has realized how important it is that people have access to these kinds of programs, especially during such an isolating time.

“We kind of went into it holding our breath,” said Katie Klute, the center’s director. “The response was tearful from one of our members who said, ‘I’m just so grateful that we can continue to have support.’”

The center’s patients have access to a multi-disciplinary team made up of therapists, social workers, registered dietitians and a medical doctor. The center offers different levels of therapy – some fairly intensive. For example, one of their eating disorder programs is 8 hours a day. Now, they’ve had to transition that fully online.

“There are learning opportunities every day, but we’ve also come to a really great place where it feels very fluid and the patients know what to expect,” said Klute.

Clients are able to sign papers via DocuSign, and they use a HIPAA-compliant virtual platform. And while many industries have seen a decrease in customers, the center has seen an increase in interested clients – especially teenagers.

“Parents were maybe afraid to pull them from school, and now that they are home they thought this would be a great opportunity to get them connected,” said Klute.

Klute said that though the process has been challenging to adjust to, they’ve discovered some positive aspects as well – methods they might carry over even after the outbreak ends.

For example, they’re able to treat people who live outside the area and wouldn’t normally be able to make the physical commute.

“This COVID-19 situation has been awful on many levels, but it also has opened up some really great opportunities that we may not have explored,” she said. “I think our ability to reach people has changed, and I think that’s a really great thing.”

For those who are uninsured or have Medicare, they do offer sliding scale fees and scholarships.

