Richland Middle and High Schoolers return to in-person learning in January

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

During a Richland School Board meeting on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, it was decided that Richland Middle and High Schools will return to in-person learning for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year (Photo Credit: RSD/Facebook).

RICHLAND, Wash. — After careful evaluation by the Richland School Board, secondary students in the Richland School District (RSD) will return to in-person learning at the start of their second semester in January.

The school board approved a back-to-school measure during its meeting on the evening of Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

This is only the first step toward re-establishing in-person learning for local secondary school students. According to the Richland School District’s letter published to their website and Facebook page, the timeline has been reviewed and approved by health advisors.

A new A/B schedule will be implemented to help ease the transition and separate classes into smaller groups. Some students will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays while others attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Don’t get too excited, students — You’ll have classes on Fridays as well.

RELATED: Yakima Valley College will stay virtual-only through August

Remote learning will continue for students who opt for it and school lunches will be provided for those who attend classes in-person.

Custodians in the district have been trained to keep Richland schools safe from COVID-19. Dade Moeller/NV5 consultants have provided the custodial teams with the training to adhere to health and safety protocols necessary to sustain day-to-day operations at a school.

RSD officials provided the following timeline to give a clearer outline of what these next few weeks of learning will look like:

Friday, Jan. 22 Middle School Teacher Prep Day. All middle school students in asynchronous learning.

Monday, Jan. 25 Semester Day — NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 26 Middle School & River’s Edge High School Teacher Prep Day. All middle school and River’s Edge students in asynchronous learning. Temporary High School Remote Learning Schedule begins. Three Rivers HomeLink secondary in-person instruction begins.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 Middle School A/B schedule begins, Grade 6 students in Group A return to in-person learning, Grades 7-8 students in Group A learning remotely. River’s Edge High School Teacher Prep Days. All River’s Edge students in asynchronous learning.

Thursday, Jan. 28 Grade 6 in Group B students return to in-person learning, Grades 7-8 students in Group B learning remotely. River’s Edge High School students return to in-person learning on five-day schedule.

Monday, Feb. 1 All middle school students in Group A return to in-person learning. Three Rivers HomeLink primary in-person instruction begins.

Tuesday, Feb. 2 All middle school students in Group B return to in-person learning.

Friday, Feb. 12 High School Teacher Prep Day. All high school students in asynchronous learning.

Monday, Feb. 15 President’s Day — NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Feb. 16 High School Teacher Prep Day. All high school students in asynchronous learning.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 High school students transition to A/B schedule. Grade 9 students in Group A return to in-person instruction, Grades 10-12 students in Group A learning remotely.

Thursday, Feb. 18 Grade 9 students in Group B return to in-person instruction, Grades 10-12 students in Group B learning remotely.

Monday, Feb. 22 All high school students in Group A return to in-person instruction.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 All high school students in Group B return to in-person instruction.



RELATED: Richland boutique storefront destroyed in car accident

RELATED: Improvements begin on stretch of Columbia Park Trail

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.